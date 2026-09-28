Grünenthal partners with DKSH to bring four important pain medicines to eight new markets in Asia-Pacific

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

(Ampliación) .- NEWS AKTUELL

About Palexia

Palexia (tapentadol) is indicated as a prolonged-release tablet for the management of severe chronic pain in adults which can be adequately managed only with opioid analgesics, and for the management of severe chronic pain in children above 6 years and adolescents, which can be adequately managed only with opioid analgesics. It is also indicated as a film-coated IR tablet for the relief of moderate to severe acute pain in adults which can be adequately managed only with opioid analgesic, and as an oral solution for the relief of moderate to severe acute pain in children* and adolescents from 2 years of age and in adults which can be adequately managed only with opioid analgesics.

Statement on the responsible use of opioids

General considerations for the management of pain with any medication that contains an opioid mechanism of action.

All opioid medications are not authorised for all types of pain indication. Always refer to the product prescribing information.

An individualised, patient-centred approach for the diagnosis and treatment of pain is essential to establish a therapeutic alliance between patient and clinician.

To optimise opioid treatment:

• It is important to optimally use multimodal, non-opioid approaches in acute and chronic pain before escalating to opioids or in conjunction with opioid therapy.

• Opioids should be used only when benefits for pain and function are expected to outweigh risks.

• Consider patient variables that may affect opioid dose for each patient prior to opioid use.

• During ongoing opioid therapy, clinicians should collaborate with patients to evaluate and carefully weigh benefits and risks of continuing opioid therapy and exercise care when increasing, continuing, or reducing opioid dosage.

• Make a careful selection of patients, abuse risk factors evaluated, and regular monitoring and follow-up implemented to ensure that opioids are used appropriately and in alignment with treatment goals (pain intensity and functionality) as agreed with the patient.

• Make patients aware of the potential side effects of opioids and the potential for developing tolerance, dependence and addiction.

• Addiction is possible even when opioids are taken as directed.

• Signs of opioid use disorder should be monitored and addressed.

If an opioid is authorised and selected for treatment of acute pain, please consider:

• The use should be for the shortest necessary time.

If an opioid is authorised and selected for treatment of chronic pain, please consider:

• To continue opioid therapy only if there is clinically meaningful improvement in pain and function that outweighs risks to patient safety.

• Regular monitoring, clinical reviews, re-evaluations are required for long-term opioid treatment to assess pain control, impact on lifestyle, physical and psychological well-being, side effects and continued need for treatment.

• How opioid therapy will be discontinued if benefits do not outweigh risks (CDC new ref), incl. tapering down the dose where possible.

Patients and the general public can benefit from clear educational materials and awareness interventions to support the responsible use of opioids.

About DKSH

For more than 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, e-commerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people’s lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 35 markets with 26,840 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2025. DKSH Business Unit Healthcare distributes pharmaceuticals, consumer health, over-the-counter products and medical devices. With around 7,580 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 5.8 billion in 2025. www.dksh.com/hec

About Grünenthal

Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a science-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a long track record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better – and innovation is our passion. We focus all our activities and efforts on working towards our vision of a World Free of Pain.

Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 28 countries across Europe, Latin America, and the U.S. Our products are available in approx. 100 countries. In 2025, Grünenthal employed around 4,100 people and achieved revenues of €1.8 billion.

More information: www.grunenthal.com

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For further information, please contact:

Matt Crabb, Head of Global Communications (Interim) at Grünenthal

matt.crabb@grunenthal.com