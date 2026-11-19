FEV, ARC, Dominik minik Lueckmann - Cedida

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

NEWS AKTUELL // Aachen, Germany, November 2026 – The Advanced Robotics Conference (ARC) 2026 will bring together leading representatives from international technology companies, start-ups, and research institutions at FEV’s headquarters in Aachen, Germany, on November 25 and 26. The event will focus on the latest technological developments, specific fields of application, and the prerequisites for the widespread adoption of advanced robotics.

Key topics include humanoid robotics and Physical AI, as well as the technological requirements for their reliable and cost-effective deployment in industrial environments. Discussions will cover learning-capable robotic systems, hardware and control architectures, and the integration and scaling of robots in real-world applications.

The international speaker line-up features renowned experts from NEURA Robotics, Hugging Face, Humanoid, Schaeffler, Synapticon, Wandelbots, Infineon Technologies, Enchanted Tools, Sereact, and Fraunhofer IPA, among others. Their insights will cover topics ranging from self-learning humanoid systems and accessible AI approaches to the necessary semiconductor and system architectures, as well as new application concepts and business models.

Combining expertise for advanced robotics

In this technology field, FEV combines its expertise in vehicle development, software, artificial intelligence, and strategic consulting. The company supports manufacturers, suppliers, and end users throughout the entire development process – from market and technology consulting and benchmarking to hardware and software development and the industrial integration of advanced robotic systems.

“The value of a robot ultimately depends on its ability to perform a specific task reliably and at an economically viable cost. To achieve this, artificial intelligence, hardware, and system integration must work together seamlessly. With ARC, we bring together developers, suppliers, and end users to discuss the key challenges that need to be overcome for the widespread adoption of humanoid robotics,” said Dr. Dominik Lückmann, Chief Innovation Officer at FEV Group.

Experience robotics firsthand

A particular highlight of ARC 2026 is the ARC Action Area, where visitors will have the opportunity to experience nine robotic systems of different designs in operation. The exhibits range from humanoid and quadruped robots to mobile platforms and intelligent robotic arms. Among the systems on display are humanoid robots from Unitree and AGIBOT, as well as the AUXSYS MULI.

The live demonstrations will provide firsthand insights into different technological approaches and stages of development. They will also showcase the possibilities arising from the interaction of artificial intelligence, sensors, actuators, and high-performance hardware.

The Advanced Robotics Conference 2026 will take place on November 25 and 26, 2026, at FEV's headquarters in Aachen, Germany. Further information about the conference program and registration is available at: www.fev.com/en/arc-2026.

About FEV

FEV has always pushed the limits.

FEV is a globally leading engineering provider in the automotive industry and internationally recognized leader of innovation across different sectors and industries. Professor Franz Pischinger laid the foundations by combining his background in academia and engineering with a great vision for continual progress. The company has supplied solutions and strategy consulting to the world's largest automotive OEMs and has supported customers through the entire transportation and mobility ecosystem.

As the world continues to evolve, so does FEV.

That’s why FEV is unleashing its technological and strategic expertise into other areas, applying its forward thinking to the aerospace and energy sectors. Thanks to its software and system expertise, the company also leads the way making intelligent solutions available to everyone. FEV brings together the brightest minds from different backgrounds and specialties to find new solutions for both current and future challenges.

But FEV won’t stop there.

Looking ahead, FEV continues to push the limits of innovation. With its highly qualified 5,600 employees at more than 45 locations globally, FEV imagines solutions that don’t just meet today’s needs but tomorrow’s. Ultimately, FEV keeps evolving – to a better, cleaner future built on sustainable mobility, energy and software that drives everything. For the company’s partners, its people and the world. #FeelEVolution

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Marius Strasdat

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