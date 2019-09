Beck, Glen Hansard, Bunbury... El mundo de la música despide a Daniel Johnston

Actualizado 12/09/2019 10:51:35 CET

The 2005 South By South West Music Festival - GETTY IMAGES / JANA BIRCHUM - Archivo

Daniel Johnston...God rest his soul...one of the greatest natural talents we’ve ever heard. ??https://t.co/IRyUUy4isv — Glen Hansard (@Glen_Hansard) September 11, 2019

Qué triste noticia!

Nos ha dejado Daniel Johnston,

músico inspirado, dibujante lisérgico!

Este documental es imprescindible

para quien se quiera interesar por su obra pic.twitter.com/Zus6l3ghMh — Enrique Bunbury (@bunburyoficial) September 11, 2019

daniel johnston will be missed. a brilliant story teller and songwriter who carried my friends and i through many over night drives in the van. so much to learn from daniel in the way he shared fearlessly. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) September 11, 2019

Daniel Johnston wrote beautiful songs and inspired countless musicians and songwriters. The heart and its truths are captured in his music. I feel lucky to have been introduced to his artistry. I never know what to say in these times, but I will miss youhttps://t.co/c7qNIuZwsI — Jason Ritter ?? (@JasonRitter) September 11, 2019

Kurt Cobain wearing a Daniel Johnston shirt to a major award show in 1992, because he could pic.twitter.com/WtVHlVRKa9 — Zach Schonfeld (@zzzzaaaacccchhh) September 11, 2019

So terribly sad to hear the news, from my dear friend Jeff Tartakov, that Daniel Johnston died late last night. Daniel is my all time favourite pop songwriter. His music captured so much with its honesty, humour, poignancy and great melodic heart. https://t.co/sULL7Ib3RJ pic.twitter.com/S7JWJaJcgn — Duglas T Stewart (@DuglasTStewart) September 11, 2019

Another tough loss. We filmed this at @StarburnsInd when Casey brought @DanielJohnston to Los Angeles for a Super Tight event. Thank you to Daniel's family and friends for their efforts to keep him healthy and stable as well as they could. pic.twitter.com/IqtZx0U2az — Lance Bangs (@lancebangs) September 11, 2019

Daniel Johnston; what a gentle, beautiful treasure. So sad to hear you’ve left us. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 11, 2019

So sad to hear of the death of the great Daniel Johnston. Here is a beautiful performance of his which makes me cry every time. Swell season + Daniel Johnston - Life in vain - HD-ACL - with lyrics https://t.co/ELElWjpZ3P via @YouTube @Glen_Hansard @TheSwellSeason — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) September 11, 2019

Those early DJ tunes meant a lot to so many of us. “Walking the Cow” was also a favorite of mine, along with “Keep Punching Joe,” whose lyrics reference “Walking the Cow.” Rest well Daniel Johnston, you sure earned it. https://t.co/KVGvW210yB — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) September 11, 2019