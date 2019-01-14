The Who anuncian las primeras fechas de la gira de presentación de su primer álbum en 13 años

Actualizado
14/01/2019 18:19:32 CET
MADRID, 14 Ene.
The Who volverán a salir de gira en 2019 y este lunes anuncian las primeras fechas, que se desarrollarán por Norteamérica durante la primavera primero y en el otoño después.
En estos conciertos, Roger Daltrey y Pete Townshend presentarán las canciones del que será su primer disco de estudio en trece años, que llegará en 2019 pero del que se desconocen aún los detalles.
La pareja estará acompañada en el tour por Simon Townshend (guitarra y voz), Loren Gold (teclista), Jon Button (bajista) y Zak Starkey (batería e hijo de Ringo Starr).
En estos conciertos, las canciones de The Who tendrán algún tipo de "acompañamiento sinfónico". Estas son las primeras fechas del Moving On! Tour del grupo británico para 2019.
May 7 -- Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
May 9 -- Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
May 11 -- Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
May 13 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
May 16 -- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
May 18 -- Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
May 21 -- Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 23 -- Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis
May 25 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
May 28 -- Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
May 30 -- Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
June 1 -- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 6 -- St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 8 -- Alpine Valley, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Sept. 10 -- Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Sept. 13 -- Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
Sept. 15 --Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 18 -- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Sept. 20 -- Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
Sept. 22 -- Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Sept. 25 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sept. 27 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 29 -- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
Oct. 11 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Oct. 13 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Oct. 16 -- San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University
Oct. 19 -- Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park / Home of the Seattle Mariners
Oct 21. -- Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Oct. 23 -- Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place