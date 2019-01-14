The Who anuncian las primeras fechas de la gira de presentación de su primer álbum en 13 años

Actualizado 14/01/2019 18:19:32 CET

MADRID, 14 Ene. (EDIZIONES) -

The Who volverán a salir de gira en 2019 y este lunes anuncian las primeras fechas, que se desarrollarán por Norteamérica durante la primavera primero y en el otoño después.

En estos conciertos, Roger Daltrey y Pete Townshend presentarán las canciones del que será su primer disco de estudio en trece años, que llegará en 2019 pero del que se desconocen aún los detalles.

La pareja estará acompañada en el tour por Simon Townshend (guitarra y voz), Loren Gold (teclista), Jon Button (bajista) y Zak Starkey (batería e hijo de Ringo Starr).

En estos conciertos, las canciones de The Who tendrán algún tipo de "acompañamiento sinfónico". Estas son las primeras fechas del Moving On! Tour del grupo británico para 2019.

May 7 -- Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

May 9 -- Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

May 11 -- Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

May 13 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

May 16 -- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

May 18 -- Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

May 21 -- Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 23 -- Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

May 25 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

May 28 -- Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

May 30 -- Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

June 1 -- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 6 -- St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 8 -- Alpine Valley, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Sept. 10 -- Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 13 -- Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Sept. 15 --Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 18 -- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 20 -- Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

Sept. 22 -- Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Sept. 25 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 27 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 29 -- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Oct. 11 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 13 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 16 -- San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University

Oct. 19 -- Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park / Home of the Seattle Mariners

Oct 21. -- Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Oct. 23 -- Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place