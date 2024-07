Girmay repite triunfo de etapa al esprint en el Tour de Francia

03 July 2024, France, Saint-Vulbas: Eritrean cyclist of Intermarche-Wanty team Biniam Girmay Hailu celebrates on the podium after the 5th stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 177,5 km between Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and Saint-Vul - Jasper Jacobs/Belga/dpa