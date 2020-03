El Schalke sanciona a un jugador por estar de fiesta en un bar en pleno confinamiento

FILED - 04 February 2020, North Rhine-Westphalia, Gelsenkirchen: Schalke's Amine Harit celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the German DFB Cup round of 16 soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Hertha BSC at the Veltins-Arena. Harit has been f - Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa - Archivo