El GP Solidario de Barcelona de MotoGP recauda más de 1,5 millones de euros para Valencia

01 BAGNAIA Francesco (ita), Ducati Lenovo Team, Ducati Desmosedici GP24, action, celebrating his win on Sprint Race during the 2024 MotoGP Motul Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona on the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit from November 13 to 15, at Montmelo, Spa - GIGI SOLDANO / DPPI Media / AFP7 / Europa Press