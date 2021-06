Quartararo se va de vacaciones más líder de MotoGP

Quartararo Fabio (fra), Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, Yamaha YZR-M1, portrait celebrates his third place during the 2021 Moto GP Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland, German Grand Prix from June 18 to 20, 2021 on the Sachsenring circuit, in Germany - GIGI SOLDANO / DPPI Media / AFP7 / Europa Press