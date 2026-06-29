Rafael Jodar - Felix Gill, en directo hoy: sigue el partido de Wimbledon ATP

Rafael Jodar - Felix Gill: resumen y estadísticas del partido de Sesentaicuatroavos de final de Wimbledon ATP
Rafael Jodar - Felix Gill: resumen y estadísticas del partido de Sesentaicuatroavos de final de Wimbledon ATP - ENETPULSE / EPDATA (2026)
Europa Press Deportes
Actualizado: lunes, 29 junio 2026 11:03
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Madrid, 29 de junio de 2026.

El tenista español Rafael Jodar(26) se enfrenta en Sesentaicuatroavos de final del torneo Wimbledon ATP al tenista Británico Felix Gill(220) este lunes no antes de las 12:00.

No hay partidos directos.

-Últimos Resultados de Rafael Jodar.

Fecha Torneo Jugador Resultado Jugador
02/06/2026 Roland Garros ATP (Cuartos de final) Rafael Jodar 0-3 (6-7, 1-6, 3-6) Alexander Zverev
31/05/2026 Roland Garros ATP (Octavos de final) Rafael Jodar 3-2 (4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2) Pablo Carreno Busta
29/05/2026 Roland Garros ATP (Dieciseisavos de final) Alex Michelsen 2-3 (6-7, 7-6, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6) Rafael Jodar
27/05/2026 Roland Garros ATP (Treintaidosavos de final) James Duckworth 1-3 (1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 5-7) Rafael Jodar
25/05/2026 Roland Garros ATP (Sesentaicuatroavos de final) Aleksandar Kovacevic 0-3 (1-6, 0-6, 4-6) Rafael Jodar

-Últimos Resultados de Felix Gill.

Fecha Torneo Jugador Resultado Jugador
24/06/2026 Lexus Eastbourne Open (Octavos de final) Felix Gill 1-2 (4-6, 7-6, 2-6) Jan Choinski
20/06/2026 Lexus Eastbourne Open, Qualification (Octavos de final) Felix Gill 0-2 (3-6, 6-7) Marco Trungelliti
17/06/2026 Nottingham 2 (Octavos de final) Otto Virtanen 2-0 (6-2, 6-3) Felix Gill
16/06/2026 Nottingham 2 (Dieciseisavos de final) Felix Gill 2-1 (7-6, 6-7, 6-2) Hugo Gaston
10/06/2026 Ilkley (Dieciseisavos de final) Felix Gill 1-2 (6-7, 6-4, 1-6) Filippo Romano

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