Rafael Jodar - Felix Gill, en directo hoy: sigue el partido de Wimbledon ATP

Rafael Jodar - Felix Gill: resumen y estadísticas del partido de Sesentaicuatroavos de final de Wimbledon ATP - ENETPULSE / EPDATA (2026)
Madrid, 29 de junio de 2026.
El tenista español Rafael Jodar(26) se enfrenta en Sesentaicuatroavos de final del torneo Wimbledon ATP al tenista Británico Felix Gill(220) este lunes no antes de las 12:00.
No hay partidos directos.
-Últimos Resultados de Rafael Jodar.
|Fecha
| Torneo
| Jugador
| Resultado
| Jugador
|02/06/2026
| Roland Garros ATP (Cuartos de final)
| Rafael Jodar
| 0-3 (6-7, 1-6, 3-6)
| Alexander Zverev
|31/05/2026
| Roland Garros ATP (Octavos de final)
| Rafael Jodar
| 3-2 (4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2)
| Pablo Carreno Busta
|29/05/2026
| Roland Garros ATP (Dieciseisavos de final)
| Alex Michelsen
| 2-3 (6-7, 7-6, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6)
| Rafael Jodar
|27/05/2026
| Roland Garros ATP (Treintaidosavos de final)
| James Duckworth
| 1-3 (1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 5-7)
| Rafael Jodar
|25/05/2026
| Roland Garros ATP (Sesentaicuatroavos de final)
| Aleksandar Kovacevic
| 0-3 (1-6, 0-6, 4-6)
| Rafael Jodar
-Últimos Resultados de Felix Gill.
|Fecha
| Torneo
| Jugador
| Resultado
| Jugador
|24/06/2026
| Lexus Eastbourne Open (Octavos de final)
| Felix Gill
| 1-2 (4-6, 7-6, 2-6)
| Jan Choinski
|20/06/2026
| Lexus Eastbourne Open, Qualification (Octavos de final)
| Felix Gill
| 0-2 (3-6, 6-7)
| Marco Trungelliti
|17/06/2026
| Nottingham 2 (Octavos de final)
| Otto Virtanen
| 2-0 (6-2, 6-3)
| Felix Gill
|16/06/2026
| Nottingham 2 (Dieciseisavos de final)
| Felix Gill
| 2-1 (7-6, 6-7, 6-2)
| Hugo Gaston
|10/06/2026
| Ilkley (Dieciseisavos de final)
| Felix Gill
| 1-2 (6-7, 6-4, 1-6)
| Filippo Romano