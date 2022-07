Goodyear suministrará los neumáticos del 'rover' lunar de Lockheed Martin para el programa Artemis de la NASA

Archivo - Goodyear tyre, pneu, during the 2020 FIA WTCR Race of Hungary, 4th round of the 2020 FIA World Touring Car Cup, on the Hungaroring, from October 16 to 18, 2020 in Mogyoród, near Budapest, Hungary - Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI - Xavi Bonilla / DPPI / AFP7 / Europa Press