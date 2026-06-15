Desestimada la demanda presentada contra la homologación del Plan de Reestructuración conjunto de Duro Felguera

Archivo - Empresa Duro Felguera - Jorge Peteiro - Europa Press - Archivo
GIJÓN, 15 Jun. (EUROPA PRESS) -
El magistrado-juez Sección de lo Mercantil, plaza número 3 del Tribunal de Instancia de Gijón ha desestimado íntegramente las demandas incidentales de oposición a la homologación judicial del Plan de Reestructuración conjunto del Grupo Duro Felguera, suscrito el 21 de octubre de 2025.
Las demandas habían sido interpuestas, contra Duro Felguera, S.A., Duro Felguera Calderería Pesada, S.A.U., DF Mompresa, S.A.U., DF Operaciones y Montajes, S.A.U. y Duro Felguera Energy Storage, S.A.U., por las mercantiles National Natural Gas Company 'Romgaz', S.A.; Zgounder Millenium Silver Mining, S.A.; Asturfluid, S.L.; Luongo Underwriters and Consulting, S.R.L.; Aerzen Ibérica, S.A.; PMI 'WWtech' Przemyslaw WÓjcik Yslaw Wójcik;, Scafom España, S.L.; RSB Advisors, S.L.; y las Sociedades del Grupo General Electric.
Estas últimas identificadas como: GE Vernova International LLC Willmongton Sucursal Bucaresti ('GE Vernova Rumanía), General Electric Global Services GMBH Baden-Sucursal Bucaresti('GE GS Rumanía0), GE Hungary KFT (GE Hungría), General Electric Global Services GMBH-Ireland ('GE Irlanda') y General Electric Global Services GMBH-France Branch ('GE Francia').
((HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN))