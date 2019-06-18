CASIC launches CASICloud INDICS

Publicado 18/06/2019 12:38:44 CET

Beijing

On June 15, 2019, China Aerospace Science & Industry Corp (CASIC) officially launched the CASICloud INDICS (http://intl.indics.com), an international version compatible with its Chinese counterpart in terms of functions and flows and an upgraded version of its existing portal website, at the 2019 World Industry Internet Conference.

INDICS mainly consists of four modules -- business overview, marketing center, purchase center and enterprise store. Business overview supports online inspection, management and analysis of enterprise's daily operation and business development. Marketing center is for an enterprise's inquiry of online marketing, and supplier's online marketing activities including product release, quotation and order management. Purchase center enables an enterprise to search for purchase information and make purchase demands online. Enterprise store offers space for exhibition of enterprise profile and capabilities etc.

So far, CASICloud has set up a multiple language environment, opened English, German, Russian, Spanish and French sub-platforms, and settled down in Germany. CASIC has established cooperation with renowned international enterprises and institutions including Siemens, SAP, BOSCH, Technical University Darmstadt and RWTH Aachen to jointly boost the development of international industry Internet.

Contact information:

Ms. CHEN Shuo

Tel.: 0086-10-81135810

Email: chenshuo@casicloud.com.cn

Website:www.casicloud.com