Opening festivities energy center: Roger Süess, CEO Green; Walter Ineichen, Head of Grid Solutions at Energie 360° and Andreas Denz, Mayor of Dielsdorf. - Green

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

- The first apartments in Dielsdorf are now being heated with waste heat from Green data centers. Energie 360° is officially commissioning the new energy center today. In the future, up to 11,500 households as well as industrial and commercial businesses will benefit in six municipalities.

NEWS AKTUELL // Lupfig, November 19, 2026 – Companies run their servers and IT systems in Green’s data centers in Dielsdorf. The heat generated in the process is then systematically reused: Green recovers the heat and makes it available for use. Ever since the data centers were commissioned, their waste heat has been used on campus and in a neighboring industrial enterprise. Now, for the first time, it is also being used in residential buildings. Energie 360° has built an energy center on the campus that treats the waste heat for the heat supply and has set up an extensive district heating network.

The heating network is being expanded in stages, with the lines to Regensdorf already under construction. Once fully developed, the district heating network is expected to supply up to 11,500 households, as well as industrial and commercial businesses in Dielsdorf, Niederhasli, Steinmaur, Regensdorf, Buchs, and Dällikon, with climate-friendly heat for space heating and hot water. “The waste heat from the Green data centers allows us to replace fossil-fuel heating systems with a local heat source. We are thus driving the development of the climate-friendly heat supply in the region,” says Walter Ineichen, Head of Grid Solutions at Energie 360°.

Data centers as part of an efficient energy system

Green is dedicated to the resource-efficient operation of its data centers, with energy-efficient cooling systems that use outdoor air for cooling, closed cooling circuits with no water consumption and the targeted use of waste heat. The technical prerequisites for heat extraction were already put in place when the campus was planned.

In addition to the efficient use of energy, Green is also contributing to the stability of the power supply. If required, the emergency power systems in the data center can provide tertiary balancing energy to support the Swiss electricity grid. Green obtains the energy for its operational infrastructure from renewable sources.

“Data centers are part of the future of energy. We want to use energy as efficiently as possible and integrate our infrastructure into the energy system in a meaningful way. In Dielsdorf, the waste heat from our data centers becomes heating energy for the region. This is what the circular economy looks like in practice,” says Roger Süess, CEO of Green.

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About Green

Green is the leading data center provider in Switzerland. The company currently operates seven data centers in the greater Zurich area, with two more under construction. Further projects in Switzerland and Germany are in the planning stages. By building secure, high-availability and energy-efficient data center capacities, Green is laying the foundation for networked and powerful IT, cloud and AI environments for large companies and cloud providers. Green is the only Swiss provider to have the “M&O Stamp of Approval” for operational excellence from the Uptime Institute and has received multiple awards, including as a Swiss market leader for data centers and colocation, and for innovation in waste heat utilization and energy efficiency.

Find out more at www.green.ch

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