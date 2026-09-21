Major update for Thermomix and Cookidoo– ecosystem gets smarter, more personalised and more global / Vorwerk - Vorwerk Gruppe

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

- Thermomix* takes its ecosystem to the next level: With the new Cookidoo* Assistant and Recipe Translation benefits, the largest culinary community gains comprehensive AI features. In addition, Arabic is introduced as a new language option on Thermomix* TM7, following a long-standing community demand.

NEWS AKTUELL // Wuppertal, Germany.- Vorwerk is introducing the AI-powered Cookidoo* Assistant and Recipe Translation, two new Cookidoo* benefits designed to make the world’s largest curated recipe ecosystem more intuitive, personalised and accessible. Together, they help people move more naturally from inspiration to Guided Cooking by making it easier to explore trusted Cookidoo* content, find relevant recipes, compare options, plan meals and organise cooking ideas. As part of the same ambition to bring people, recipes and cultures closer together, Thermomix* is also introducing Arabic to the existing language options on Thermomix* TM7.

AI-powered discovery and recipe translation

Cookidoo* is the digital heart of the Thermomix* ecosystem. With more than 100,000 success-guaranteed recipes worldwide, it helps people discover inspiration, plan meals and cook with confidence. Following a successful testing phase with Thermomix* Advisors, the AI-powered Cookidoo* Assistant will begin rolling out to customers from 21 September. By understanding everyday language, it helps users find recipes, compare options and organise cooking ideas more efficiently, serving as a gateway to the trusted Cookidoo* experience and curated recipes, reducing time spent searching.

Recipe Translation, available in the Cookidoo* app, helps customers discover and cook a much larger share of the global Cookidoo* recipe collection in their own language. The feature will initially support selected languages and country-specific recipes in English, Polish, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, German and French.

Arabic becomes a new, additional language option

With Arabic for Thermomix* TM7 starting on 21 September, Vorwerk is making Arabic available as an additional language option on Thermomix* TM7. The introduction responds to long-standing demand from the Thermomix* community and gives Arab users the possibility to navigate the device in a language that feels familiar. Arabic can be selected as the device language independently of the country in which the device is used. When selected, the Thermomix* TM7 user interface is displayed in Arabic and adapted to a right-to-left layout; the Arabic keyboard allows users to type, search and follow Guided Cooking in Arabic.

Arabic will launch first as a device language on Thermomix* TM7. The Arabic-language Cookidoo* app and web experience are currently in development and planned to follow by the end of the year. More than 100 recipes in Arabic will be available for the device, with culinary inspiration from Morocco, Algeria, Syria, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Tunisia and Egypt.

More information on Vorwerk Group | Media Releases.

ABOUT VORWERK

Vorwerk is Europe’s number one direct sales company and the global leader in the direct sales of premium household appliances. Founded in Wuppertal, Germany, in 1883, the international family-owned company has built its success on a strong commitment to people, exceptional quality and products that are best experienced first-hand. Vorwerk’s core business is the development, production and distribution of premium household products within the Thermomix* and Kobold ecosystems, combining innovative technology with personal advice and a vibrant community. Direct customer relationships have always been at the heart of Vorwerk’s business model, with advisors playing a central role as trusted points of contact for customers. Responsible thinking and social commitment are deeply embedded in Vorwerk’s corporate culture. This ranges from developing durable and repairable products to supporting social, cultural and educational initiatives. The Vorwerk family also includes the akf-Group, a financing partner for Germany’s SME sector, providing tailored financing solutions backed by extensive industry expertise. In 2025, the Vorwerk Group generated sales of EUR 3.6 billion and is active in around 60 countries worldwide.

Media Contact

Vorwerk SE & Co. KG

Michael Weber

Vice President Corporate Communication

Phone.: +49 202 564 1247

eMail: presse@vorwerk.de

Publication free of charge – copy requested.