Neato D9 and D10 - Neato Robotics

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

NEWS AKTUELL // Wuppertal, 19 November 2026 – Neato Robotics is significantly expanding its exchange programme for Neato customers across Europe, with the support of the Vorwerk Group. The programme is available to eligible private customers who purchased a Neato robot after 1 October 2020.

The expansion follows discussions between Neato Robotics Europe GmbH and the Italian Competition Authority (AGCM), with the support of the Vorwerk Group. While the proceedings were initiated in Italy, Neato extends the programme to eligible customers throughout Europe.

"We greatly appreciate the support of the Vorwerk Group in making this expanded programme possible, particularly as Neato ceased its business operations in 2023. Thanks to this support, we can now offer a practical solution to a significantly larger group of customers across Europe", says Dr. Florian Lehner, Managing Director Neato Robotics Europe GmbH.

The expanded programme builds on the voluntary exchange programme introduced in April 2026 and now provides exchange options for a broader group of Neato customers.

"Customer satisfaction is always a key priority for the Vorwerk Group as well as for the AGCM. We therefore value the constructive collaboration to find a solution together and are pleased to offer a comprehensive and pragmatic approach for Neato customers now. By supporting the expansion of the programme across Europe, we want to ensure that as many eligible customers as possible can benefit", says Michael Weber, Speaker of the Vorwerk Group.

Eligible private customers who purchased a Neato robot on or after 1 October 2020 are invited to contact Neato Customer Service by 31 March 2027 to participate in the expanded exchange programme using the contact form under: https://support.neatorobotics.com/en/sup....

Further details of the program will be published in a separate press release aligned with the AGCM. Neato customers can already find the relevant information on the Neato website: https://support.neatorobotics.com/en/sup...

About Neato

Neato Robotics was a U.S.-based company acquired by the Vorwerk Group in 2017. The company ceased its operational business in May 2023. Support for existing customers in Europe continued through Neato Robotics Europe GmbH.

Press Contact

impact Agentur für Kommunikation GmbH

Esther Ritthoff

Phone: +49 (0) 40 431 302 33

Email: neato@impact.ag

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