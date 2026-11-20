Neato Robotics - Neato Robotics

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

NEWS AKTUELL // Wuppertal, 20 November 2026 – Neato Robotics is expanding its existing compensation programme for Neato customers across Europe, with the support of the Vorwerk Group in implementation of the commitments made with the Italian Competition Authority (AGCM). The programme is available to eligible private customers who purchased a Neato robot on or after 1 October 2020.

The programme is addressed to all Neato customers across Europe who acquired a Neato robot (models D4 to D10) on or after 1 October 2020, subject to the return of their undamaged Neato robot (except for wear and tear consistent with its normal use). More in detail:

- Eligible customers with Neato D8, D9 or D10 models can have their devices replaced free of charge with a Vorwerk Kobold/Folletto VR7 robot vacuum cleaner.

- Eligible customers with older Neato models (D4, D6 and D7) purchased on or after

1 October 2020 will receive a EUR 500 voucher towards a Vorwerk Kobold/Folletto VR7 robot vacuum cleaner, a Vorwerk Kobold/Folletto VK7 cordless vacuum cleaner or a Thermomix*/Bimby* TM7, subject to the provision of proof of purchase dated on or after

1 October 2020. Proof of purchase may be provided by any means. The voucher cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts.

For all Folletto/Kobold VR7, including those provided as replacements under the programme, Vorwerk guarantees the provision of digital services and security updates for at least 10 years.

Eligible private customers can access the program by the deadline of 31 March 2027 via the following link https://support.neatorobotics.com/en/sup..., where they can also find further information about the program.

About Neato

Neato Robotics was a U.S.-based company acquired by the Vorwerk Group in 2017. The company ceased its operational business in May 2023. Support for existing customers in Europe continued through Neato Robotics Europe GmbH.

Press Contact

impact Agentur für Kommunikation GmbH

Esther Ritthoff

Phone: +49 (0) 40 431 302 33

Email: neato@impact.ag

Publication free of charge – voucher copy requested