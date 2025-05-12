Parrot Cleaning lands in Winter Park with a new standard in professional home and office cleaning

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Madrid, 12 de mayo de 2025.- The demand for specialised cleaning services has grown steadily in urban areas across the United States, driven by evolving expectations of hygiene, efficiency, and service customisation. Florida is no exception, and in particular, the community of Winter Park stands out for its combination of residential sophistication and dynamic commercial activity. This environment creates a need for solutions that combine rigorous operational standards with a tailored, human approach.

Parrot Cleaning, a new company entering the American market, begins operations in mid-March with a clear focus on the city of Winter Park, part of the Orlando metropolitan area. The initiative stems from the successful experience of Andes Facility, a company founded in Santiago de Chile that has built a track record in the delivery of integrated cleaning services for homes and businesses. Behind both ventures is Rodrigo Martínez Rivera, an entrepreneur with extensive expertise in service automation and operational management. With Parrot Cleaning, he seeks to implement the same standards of discipline, attention to detail and long-term planning in the U.S. market, specifically within the segment of professional home and office cleaning.

From experience in Chile to innovation in Florida

The model adopted by Parrot Cleaning is based on a combination of technological infrastructure and personnel training, designed to provide consistency, reliability and responsiveness. The company integrates digital tools to streamline the service booking process, optimise logistics, and ensure follow-up. This method has been adapted to local regulatory requirements and expectations in Winter Park, aiming to offer a flexible service that respects the routines and preferences of both private households and commercial clients.

The founder’s background in the Chilean market has influenced the development of internal processes and service protocols. These have been rethought and redesigned to align with Florida's cultural, environmental, and operational context. By transferring a proven management model while introducing locally relevant adjustments, Parrot Cleaning sets out to differentiate itself through service execution and attention to detail, avoiding generic solutions and instead building lasting relationships with its customer base.

A long-term project rooted in operational discipline

Rather than positioning itself as a short-term solution, Parrot Cleaning arrives in Winter Park with a strategic plan that emphasises consistency, accountability, and environmental awareness. The business incorporates the use of non-toxic, eco-friendly cleaning products and reinforces good practices among its teams to reduce waste and improve energy efficiency during operations. This approach forms part of a broader vision that connects cleanliness, wellbeing, and responsibility.

The company has defined Winter Park as its initial hub due to its demographic profile, its active commercial environment and the demand for services that respect privacy, punctuality and thoroughness. Over time, Parrot Cleaning intends to scale its presence across the greater Orlando area, reinforcing its commitment to service quality and procedural rigour.

In a region where competition is high and expectations continue to evolve, the entry of Parrot Cleaning marks a new chapter in the delivery of professional home and office cleaning. With a foundation rooted in experience and an outlook focused on innovation, the company seeks to contribute to the standards of care and reliability expected in both domestic and workplace environments.

