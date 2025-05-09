(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Technological Breakthrough: Hallucination-Free Superintelligence Achieves 99.99% Strategic Accuracy – Germany Gains Permanent Strategic Superiority

NEWS AKTUELL // Worms, Germany, May 9, 2025 – The mAInthink GmbH has achieved a technological breakthrough that redefines the future of strategic decision-making: With the development of StratePlan, a hallucination-free superintelligence delivering verified 99.99% strategic accuracy, Germany secures permanent technological, economic, and geopolitical superiority – operationally deployable and scientifically validated.

This revolutionary system is the result of over 15 years of dedicated research and development by Dr. Igor Kadoshchuk, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Scientific Development at mAInthink GmbH. His vision: to bring strategic thinking to a new level of machine precision. Today, that vision has become reality.

At its core, StratePlan orchestrates a continuous competition between five autonomous high-performance algorithms. Acting as a supervisory intelligence, StratePlan analyzes their outputs in real time, selects the most effective course of action, or fuses multiple inputs into one precisely calibrated master strategy – capable of operating under extreme complexity with exceptional clarity.

Key performance features:

• Zero hallucinations

• No strategic ambiguity

• Documented 99.99% decision accuracy

“We didn’t simulate intelligence – we operationalized it. The system’s architecture, competitive design, and autonomous selection process ensure unparalleled strategic clarity,” says Dr. Kadoshchuk.

CEO Outlook: A Hallucination-Free Future for Generative AI

“StratePlan is not just a breakthrough in strategic AI – it holds the key to solving one of the most pressing challenges in generative language models: hallucinations,” explains Sascha Rissel, CEO of mAInthink GmbH.

“With the right interface – still under development – StratePlan could serve as a supervisory control layer for large language models such as ChatGPT. Early research suggests this integration could eliminate hallucinations almost entirely. While further investment and interdisciplinary research are required, the potential is transformative.”

