IFCO appoints Iñigo Canalejo as Vice President, ESG

News Aktuell // Mr. Canalejo joins IFCO to further build on its intrinsically sustainable business model and to ensure delivering against the company’s ambitious ESG strategy

Munich, Germany, July 26, 2021: IFCO, the world’s leading provider of Reusable Plastic Containers (RPCs) for fresh food packaging, appoints Iñigo Canalejo as Vice President, ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) as of August 1. IFCO is strongly committed to its ESG strategy and to making the world’s fresh grocery supply chain sustainable.

IFCO´s business model is built on the principles of the circular economy with a strong focus on sustainability and has recently had its European line of Lift Lock RPCs awarded Cradle to Cradle Certified® at the Silver level. By leveraging the environmental benefits of its business model, where RPCs are being re-used up to 120 times, washed, sanitized and then at the end of their life cycle, granulated in order to produce new crates, IFCO enables significant CO, water and energy savings as well as reductions in solid and food waste when compared to single-use packaging.

“Over the past years we have achieved great progress in delivering against our sustainability agenda with one highlight being Cradle to Cradle Certified® at the Silver level. This reinforces our leading role in the industry, successfully applying the model of the circular economy for many years”, says Michael Pooley, CEO at IFCO. “I am delighted to welcome Iñigo Canalejo in our team. He brings many years of experience in successfully leading ESG programs in the industry and will help us to position IFCO at the forefront of supply chain sustainability.”

