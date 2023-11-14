Publicado 14/11/2023 23:42
Additional information to the Aker Horizons Half-Year Report 2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

LYSAKER, Norway, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The enclosed document serves as additional information to Aker Horizons' Half-Year Report for 2023. The attached Note 8 replaces the previously reported note and provides further elaboration and sensitivity analyses pertaining to key assumptions as of 30 June 2023. The updated note is presented as a result of correspondence with the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority. There have been no alterations to the reported financial figures.

The additional information represents public information and should be read in conjunction with the Half-Year Report 2023, approved by the Board of Directors on 12 July 2023, published on 13 July 2023.

Ends

For further information, please contact:

Marianne Stigset, Communications, Tel: +47 41 18 84 82, marianne.stigset@akerhorizons.com

Stian Andreassen, Investor Relations, +47 41 64 31 07, stian.andreassen@akerhorizons.com

