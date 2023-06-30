Publicado 30/06/2023 14:18
- Comunicado -

Akastor ASA: Settlement of USD 20m seller's credit

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

FORNEBU, Norway, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 29 November 2022 by Akastor ASA (OSE: AKAST) ("Akastor") regarding the sale by Akastor of certain preference shares to Odfjell Drilling, of which USD 20 million of the USD 95.2 million purchase price was to be settled pursuant to a seller's credit arrangement with maturity date 31 July 2024. Following a recent refinancing in Odfjell Drilling, the USD 20 million seller's credit has now been fully and finally settled.

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind PaaskeChief Financial OfficerTel: +47 917 59 705Oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/akastor-asa-settlement-of-usd-20m-sellers-credit-301867975.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
AsturiasDos peregrinos franceses pierden a su hermano en Oviedo, denuncian su desaparición en Tineo y lo localizan en Burdeos

Dos peregrinos franceses pierden a su hermano en Oviedo, denuncian su desaparición en Tineo y lo localizan en Burdeos
InternacionalReino Unido dice que el Grupo Wagner derribó un "valioso" avión usado por Rusia para "orquestar" a sus tropas en Ucrania

Reino Unido dice que el Grupo Wagner derribó un "valioso" avión usado por Rusia para "orquestar" a sus tropas en Ucrania
InternacionalEEUU anuncia el envío de un submarino con armas nucleares a Corea del Sur por primera vez en décadas

EEUU anuncia el envío de un submarino con armas nucleares a Corea del Sur por primera vez en décadas