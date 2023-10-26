Publicado 26/10/2023 11:02
- Comunicado -

Aker Horizons ASA: Invitation to presentation of third-quarter results 2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

LYSAKER, Norway, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons (OSE: "AKH") will publish its financial results for the third quarter 2023 on Thursday 2 November 2023, at 07:00 CET. An online presentation of the results will be held on the same day at 08:30 CET.

Date: Wednesday 2 November 2023Time: 08:30 CETLanguage: EnglishLink: https://akerhorizons.com/investors/

Questions can be submitted prior to and throughout the streaming event to ir@akerhorizons.com

For further information, please contact:

Marianne Stigset, Communications, Tel: +47 41 18 84 82, marianne.stigset@akerhorizons.com

Stian Andreassen, Investor Relations, +47 41 64 31 07, stian.andreassen@akerhorizons.com

About Aker Horizons

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to net zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and hydrogen and develops industrial-scale decarbonization projects. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company employs approximately 1,100 people in 18 countries on five continents.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-horizons-asa-invitation-to-presentation-of-third-quarter-results-2023-301968600.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
MurciaEl guardia civil Antonio Escobar, fusilado en 1940 tras mantenerse fiel a la República, ascendido a General de Brigada

El guardia civil Antonio Escobar, fusilado en 1940 tras mantenerse fiel a la República, ascendido a General de Brigada
SectorOCU pide a PSA que indemnice también en España a propietarios de vehículos diésel con sistema AdBlue

OCU pide a PSA que indemnice también en España a propietarios de vehículos diésel con sistema AdBlue
GenteJoaquín Torres arremete, sin pelos en la lengua, contra Mar Flores: "No tiene pase, me repugna"

Joaquín Torres arremete, sin pelos en la lengua, contra Mar Flores: "No tiene pase, me repugna"