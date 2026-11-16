Ask, Approve, Done: AdMaven's AI Assistant Mave Lets Advertisers Manage Campaigns by Chat

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

The new in-dashboard assistant handles the routine work of running campaigns - from bid and budget updates to performance audits and source recommendations - while keeping every decision with the advertiser.

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AdMaven introduces Mave, an AI assistant built directly into the AdMaven advertiser dashboard. Mave lets advertisers launch pop campaigns, adjust settings, analyze live account data, and get platform help in their language instead of clicking between screens, settings, and reports.

Once a campaign goes live, media buyers are often bogged down by a tedious weekly checklist: monitoring results, tweaking bids, reallocating budgets, and pausing underperforming ads. This constant manual optimization quickly becomes a burden, eating up roughly 26% of a campaign manager's time - over 10 hours a week. AdMaven understands this frustration because they put people first. That is exactly why Mave was designed: to handle the post-launch daily grind, freeing up media buyers to focus on strategy rather than repetitive tasks.

Nothing changes without approval

Mave never acts on its own. Whenever an advertiser asks to create a campaign, adjust a bid, or change a budget, Mave prepares a confirmation card showing every detail. Nothing happens until the advertiser clicks Approve, and cards expire after 10 minutes.

"Most of what our advertisers do in the dashboard isn't launching something new. It's the same questions every day: how are my campaigns doing, where am I overpaying, what should I pause," said Noam Cohen, Co-Founder at AdMaven. "Mave lets them ask those questions directly and get an answer, or a change ready to approve. What it doesn't do is make the call for them. The budget and the judgment stay with the advertiser. Mave just removes the clicking in between."

What advertisers can do with Mave

Launch pop campaigns: Set up to 5 pop campaigns at once through guided, clickable prompts. Mave supports CPM, Smart CPM, Smart CPA, and Pure CPA (where enabled), with country, OS, and device targeting plus an optional daily budget before sending creatives into standard review.

Set up to 5 pop campaigns at once through guided, clickable prompts. Mave supports CPM, Smart CPM, Smart CPA, and Pure CPA (where enabled), with country, OS, and device targeting plus an optional daily budget before sending creatives into standard review. Edit campaigns with one approval: Pause or resume up to 20 campaigns at once, update bids for one country or all countries, or adjust daily budgets ($10 minimum).

Pause or resume up to 20 campaigns at once, update bids for one country or all countries, or adjust daily budgets ($10 minimum). Analyze performance and audit accounts: Start with one-click prompts or ask in plain language for daily check-ins, weekly summaries, campaign comparisons, and period-over-period breakdowns by day, country, device, OS, browser, source, and more (data refreshes roughly every 10 minutes).

Start with one-click prompts or ask in plain language for daily check-ins, weekly summaries, campaign comparisons, and period-over-period breakdowns by day, country, device, OS, browser, source, and more (data refreshes roughly every 10 minutes). Spot sources to block: Identify sources that spend without converting or convert at a much higher CPA than average, so you know which ones to block in the dashboard.

Identify sources that spend without converting or convert at a much higher CPA than average, so you know which ones to block in the dashboard. Check account details at a glance: View running/paused campaigns, creative approval status, current bids by country, source lists, and available balance plus credit line without navigating to billing.

View running/paused campaigns, creative approval status, current bids by country, source lists, and available balance plus credit line without navigating to billing. Get instant platform help: Get answers from AdMaven's help center (35 articles), including setup guides for 13 trackers, tracking macros, and policy rules. When an issue needs a person—such as a payment or creative-review dispute—Mave prepares a pre-written message so you can contact support in one click.

Availability

Mave is currently rolling out on an invite-only basis, enabled account by account inside the AdMaven advertiser dashboard's chat panel. Read-only Q&A access is also available through the AdMaven API for pulling account answers without making changes. Advertisers interested in early access can reach out to their account manager. Interested in simplifying your campaign management with Mave?Sign up as an AdMaven advertiser to get started.

About AdMaven

AdMaven is a leading, performance-driven global advertising network dedicated to connecting advertisers and publishers through high-converting traffic and innovative monetization solutions. Delivering over 1 billion daily impressions worldwide, AdMaven specializes in highly engaging ad formats, including Pop, Push, In-page Push, and Interstitial ads.

Powered by smart technology and automated optimization, the platform empowers brands, agencies, and affiliates to scale their campaigns and achieve maximum ROI. For publishers, AdMaven provides a brand-protected ecosystem and high-yield monetization tools designed to maximize revenue

with no minimum traffic barriers. Built on the core values of transparency, reliability, and continuous innovation, AdMaven remains at the forefront of the ad-tech industry.

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