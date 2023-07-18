(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a seven-store pilot program of Pricer's in-store digital solution leveraging Pricer's electronic shelf labels (ESL) and Pricer Plaza (SaaS) solutions, Associated Food Stores announces their choice of Pricer as their preferred vendor to support their member operations initiatives.

Associated Food Stores is a leading American grocery retailer cooperative supplying more than 450 independently owned retail supermarkets throughout western US.

"Deciding on the right technology that would provide operational efficiencies for our membership today and tomorrow was our top priority. Given the range of services we provide and maintain across our wide network, we needed to partner with the right supplier to meet these challenges and minimize the extra demand for our support team," says Chad Cameron, VP Information Technology at Associated Food Stores. "Pricer has proven to deliver a reliable and robust technology and has also brought us undeniable productivity in our operations. They have proven to be Best in Class."

"Associated Food Stores put us to the test with a seven-store pilot program while in parallel, testing other solutions," comments Robert Willcox, VP and Head of US West, Pricer Inc. "Scalability and reliability while future-proofing tomorrow's needs for real-time pricing were at the core of their decision."

"This decision is of significant value for our US food market position as major retailers move to new automation initiatives," says Charles Jackson, Head of the Americas at Pricer. "We want to thank Associated Food Stores for their confidence in Pricer solving the challenges of scaling these new technologies to meet the ever-changing needs on the sales floor."

There are no minimum commitments for volumes or values under the agreement.

For further information, please contact:

Donald Charles Jackson, Head of the Americas, +1 866 463 4766Robert Willcox, VP and Head of US West, +1 866 463 4766info@pricer.com

About Pricer

Pricer is a leading global technology company serving the rapidly growing smart retail market with in-store digital solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. Through electronic shelf labels, advanced technology, such as optical wireless communication and AI, and continuous innovation, Pricer offers the foundation for in-store communication and efficiency. The industry-leading Pricer platform delivers benefits from 30 years of deployment experience and is fast, robust, interconnectable and scalable. Pricer was founded in Sweden in 1991 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit www.pricer.com

