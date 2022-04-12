europapress/comunicados/comunicados internacional
Publicado 12/04/2022 09:59
- Comunicado -

Bayer AG's Crop Protection Innovation Lab implements 1NCE services in smart insect traps to protect the world's canola c

  • Bayer AG's MagicTrap automatically detects pest infestations and provides optimum crop protection
  • 1NCE provides global connectivity for smart monitoring systems

COLOGNE, Germany, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help farmers detect pests early and protect critical agriculture, Bayer AG's Crop Protection Innovation Lab developed the MagicTrap ― a yellow trap that catches and counts potential pests in canola fields automatically and provides data for developing an efficient crop protection system. For communication between the yellow trap and the app used by farmers, Bayer AG relies on 1NCE, the only provider of connectivity and software for IoT with a global flat rate.

"Farmers should not have to worry about SIM cards and contracts," said Fabian Born, product manager at Bayer. "The device must be ready to use anywhere, immediately, and without technical preparation. 1NCE convinced us with its unique offer of worldwide availability and a simple pricing model over the entire lifecycle of a device."

Alexander P. Sator, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 1NCE GmbH added: "Classic mobile contracts with long term lengths or volume tariffs are a showstopper for the development of smart and scalable IoT solutions, and worldwide accessibility at a fixed price over the entire lifecycle of a device is a must-have. We are pleased to work with Bayer AG on this important concept to protect the world's crops."

Full press release: https://1nce.com/en/news/

Project details: https://1nce.com/en/blog/

About Bayer and 1NCE

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition: www.bayer.com. 1NCE is the only provider of connectivity and software for IoT with a global flat. rate: www.1nce.com

Media ContactDennis Knake, 1NCEE-Mail: dennis.knake@1NCE.com

Contador

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
EducaciónEl Gobierno aprueba hoy el nuevo sistema transitorio de acceso a la función pública docente

El Gobierno aprueba hoy el nuevo sistema transitorio de acceso a la función pública docente
Gente¿Laura Valenzuela, en una residencia, como Concha Velasco? Lara Dibildos despeja las dudas

¿Laura Valenzuela, en una residencia, como Concha Velasco? Lara Dibildos despeja las dudas
InternacionalRusia cree que las declaraciones de Borrell sobre la resolución del conflicto en Ucrania "cambian las reglas"

Rusia cree que las declaraciones de Borrell sobre la resolución del conflicto en Ucrania "cambian las reglas"