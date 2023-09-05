Publicado 05/09/2023 14:19
- Comunicado -

BlueNord: Preliminary Production for August 2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") has today announced its preliminary production figures for August 2023.

The Company had a preliminary production in August of net 25.8 mboepd. Production has remained strong following the finalisation of the planned Halfdan re-route in July, with average preliminary production during the first two months in third quarter of c. 24.4 mboepd and in line with BlueNord's quarterly guidance of 24.0 – 25.0 mboepd.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and requirements under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contact:Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & ESGPhone: +47 915 28 501Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluenord-preliminary-production-for-august-2023-301917731.html

