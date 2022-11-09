Boston Medical Center selects Sectra Enterprise Imaging for radiology, breast imaging and orthopaedics

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed a contract with Boston Medical Center (BMC) for enterprise imaging as a subscription (Sectra One). The solution has the capability of supporting all current and future imaging needs through a common platform with advanced diagnostic and clinical tools, integrated with Epic.

The contract, signed in September 2022, includes modules for radiology, breast imaging, and orthopaedics. Additionally, the Sectra VNA will archive all radiology images within the health system and enable future enterprise image storage across other specialties.

"We are excited to begin this new partnership between Sectra and Boston Medical Center," says Eric Podradchik, senior director, electronic health records at BMC. "Moving to Sectra will offer our radiologists immediate opportunities for efficiency and productivity improvements that only come with a first class PACS solution. Beyond that, Sectra PACS & VNA will provide the backbone of an enterprise imaging strategy at Boston Medical Center. This goal will improve our providers' ability to care for our underserved patient population by providing a consistent reading platform and access to all images across different physician specialties throughout BMC."

"Sectra will enhance BMC's physician workflow by providing its radiologists with a multi-modality enterprise overview and its orthopedic surgeons the ability to do 2D and 3D pre-operative planning," says Isaac Zaworski, president of Sectra, Inc.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

Epic is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

About Boston Medical Center

Boston Medical Center (BMC) is a private, not-for-profit, 514-bed, academic medical center that is the primary teaching affiliate of Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine. It is the largest and busiest provider of trauma and emergency services in New England. BMC offers specialized care for complex health problems and is a leading research institution, receiving more than $110 million in sponsored research funding in fiscal year 2021. It is the 13th largest funding recipient in the U.S. from the National Institutes of Health among independent hospitals. WellSense Health Plan was founded in 1997 as Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan, now one of the top ranked Medicaid MCOs in the country, as a non-profit managed care organization. Boston Medical Center and Chobanian & Avedisian SOM are partners in Boston HealthNet – 12 community health centers focused on providing exceptional health care to residents of Boston. For more information, please visit http://www.bmc.org.

For further information, please contact:Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 9 Nov. (0) - 705 23 52 27 Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

