CIVIS Media Prize 2024: 25 productions nominated, 6 podcasts for public voting

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

9.4.2024 Cologne (ots) (News Aktuell).-

CIVIS Media Prize 2024: 25 nominees for Europe's most important media prize for integration and cultural diversity have been shortlisted: Candidates for the CIVIS Media Prize include entries from Aamu Film Company, ACB Stories, ARTE, Deutschlandradio, electronic media school, La Fémis, Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg, funk, France 2, HFF München, hr, MADE IN GERMANY Filmproduktion, MDR, NDR, RTL+, (SIC) Pictures, SWR, Undone, UFA Documentary, WDR and ZDF. Festival films could also be submitted for the first time.

The complete list of nominees can be found here as well as in the press section of the CIVIS Media Foundation website.

Close to 900 productions from television, radio and the Internet were submitted for the CIVIS Competition 2024. For the first time, they came from all 27 EU member states and Switzerland. The productions, each in their own specific way, deal with highly topical issues such as war, flight, labour migration, racism, anti-Semitism, antiziganism, but also with the normalcy of many people with different origins, homelands and identities living together.

The award ceremony will take place as an additional event in the context of re:publica 24 in Berlin. It is planned for Monday, 27 May 2024 and will be broadcast directly via livestream. The CIVIS Prize Award Ceremony can subsequently be accessed in the ARD Media Library from 29 May 2024. ARD/Das Erste will broadcast the ceremony on Thursday, 30 May 2024, at 00.05 am. In the following days, other TV stations will also broadcast the event.

The award ceremony will be hosted by journalist and presenter Vivian Perkovic.

The CIVIS Media Prize for Integration and Cultural Diversity in Europe is being awarded for the 36th time in 2024. Individual prizes are conferred in the categories AUDIO AWARD, VIDEO AWARD, Young C. AWARD and CINEMA AWARD. In addition, the TOP AWARD, worth 15,000 euros, will be selected from among the winners.

From today until 14 April, the public is invited to vote online and pick the winner among six podcasts (German language only) nominated by the jury of the CIVIS Media Prize.

The CIVIS CINEMA AWARD 2024 once again honours a European feature film that has been shown in German cinemas. Online voting for the CINEMA AWARD will take place from 23 to 28 April 2024. As in the podcast category, public vote will decide which of the shortlisted feature films will receive the CINEMA AWARD.

The CIVIS Media Prize is organised by the Association of Public Broadcasting Corporations in the Federal Republic of Germany (ARD), represented by WDR, together with the Freudenberg Foundation. ORF, SRG SSR, ARTE, 3sat, phoenix, Deutsche Welle, Deutschlandradio and EBU are media partners. The WDR mediagroup, the German Producers Alliance - Film & Television, VFF - Verwertungsgesellschaft der Film- und Fernsehproduzenten and the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), the Open Society Foundations and the Deutsche Postcode Lotterie are cooperation partners.

Follow CIVIS on Facebook | Instagram| X | YouTube

#civis2024

Press contact

CIVIS Medienstiftung

für Integration und kulturelle Vielfalt in Europa

Ferdos Forudastan

Telefon: +49 (0)221 277 58 70

E-Mail: info@civismedia.eu

www.civismedia.eu