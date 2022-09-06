Coromatic opts for IFS Cloud to support extensive growth plans

IFS solution will help to enhance operational efficiencies and productivity for IT services management company

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that Coromatic Group, the leading Nordic supplier who secures availability of power and data communications for mission-critical functions, has purchased IFS Cloud™ Field Service Management (FSM) to drive enhanced productivity, streamline planning processes and support growth. IFS solution partner Prevas will play a key role in implementing IFS Cloud FSM, and rolling it out across Sweden, Denmark and Norway.

Coromatic was finding it difficult to scale its existing field service management solutions in line with the evolving needs of the business. The company has extensive expansion plans, and it needed a system that could support its immediate need for enhanced efficiency across IT operations and a solution and a partner it could rely on for future business growth. IFS and the IFS Cloud FSM software fitted the bill perfectly.

Once fully implemented, the IFS solution is expected to have 350 users and cover all aspects of FSM business processes at Coromatic, including case management, scheduling, work order management, logistics, mobile execution and provides a customer portal. With many of Coromatic's customers running mission critical infrastructure, for example in datacenters, hospitals and airports, IFS Cloud provides a flexible platform which delivers on user experience and innovation.

Henrik Wahl, Head of Service, Coromatic, said: "With the help of IFS's FSM solution, we can optimize the service process – equipping our service technicians with modern and efficient tools to enhance service quality for our customers. We are very excited about the partnership with IFS."

Ann-Kristin Sander, Managing Director, Nordics, IFS said: "We are excited that Coromatic has chosen IFS digital innovation to help drive their future growth and enable them to deliver Moments of Service to their customers. Coromatic really values our expertise in field service management, and we have already built a strong trust-based relationship with them. We look forward to working with them further over the coming months and years to deliver on their roadmap and expansion plans."

About Coromatic Group AB

Coromatic secures availability of power and data communications for mission-critical functions. We are here 24/7 for our customers to ensure high availability and productivity in facilities, to save lives by securing operations without disruptions and to protect the environment by optimizing energy consumption.

Customers include the financial sector, IT providers, telecom operators, hospitals, national defence and many other highly connected organizations. Coromatic provide advisory, operations and maintenance services. We design, build and operate energy efficient technical infrastructure.

Coromatic has 700 employees in the Nordics and has delivered solutions and services to more than 5000 companies in the Nordics. Coromatic is part of the E.ON Group.

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers – at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our global team of 5,000 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support thousands of customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

