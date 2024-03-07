Publicado 07/03/2024 10:00
- Comunicado -

A Dictator as a Host: "The Wake-Up Call" - Germany's jolting video podcast

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Right-wing populism is on the rise in Europe, but amidst the constant information overload, warnings about this shift often go unnoticed. To counter this, the "Laut gegen Nazis" (Speak Out Against Nazis) association is launching a video podcast with Adolf Hitler as the host. Starting March 7, the digitally resurrected right-wing extremist dictator will share current news that has been overlooked due to our desensitization to daily shocks.

HAMBURG, Germany, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In "The Wake-Up Call," the dictator presents eleven video podcast episodes highlighting events from reliable sources. Despite encountering shocking news daily, society has normalized it, prompting the need for drastic measures. The association has opted for a bold approach by using Adolf Hitler as a spokesperson, aiming to grab attention and serve as a cautionary tale. Currently, right-wing populists hold power in Italy, Hungary, the Netherlands, and act as coalition partners in Finland.

Resurrection by deep fake Renowned actor Rauand Taleb from "4 blocks" underwent a deep fake transformation into the dictator using AI. This technology not only changed his appearance but also voice, meticulously trained using sound, photo, and film materials over several months, directed by Ludwigsburg Film Academy student Pascal Momper.

„The Wake-Up Call" is sponsored by Arabica Antifaschista, the coffee of the Laut gegen Nazis association. Each purchase supports the association with a €2 donation for projects against right-wing extremism. The podcast airs daily from March 7 on Spotify, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Image material for unrestricted use. Password: LgegenN#2024

About Laut gegen NazisFounded in 2004 in St. Pauli, the association actively opposes growing right-wing extremism. Through partnerships, they raise awareness and create a basis for negotiation with politicians.

- Picture is available at AP -

Press contactfischerAppelt, relations GmbHMarilyn Salamov+49 170 3675572LgN@fischerappelt.de

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-dictator-as-a-host-the-wake-up-call--germanys-jolting-video-podcast-302081165.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
InternacionalRusia arremete contra un posible despliegue nuclear de EEUU en el norte de Europa: "Serán objetivos legítimos"

Rusia arremete contra un posible despliegue nuclear de EEUU en el norte de Europa: "Serán objetivos legítimos"
InternacionalReino Unido dice que Rusia no envía a Ucrania su carro de combate más avanzado por "daño reputacional" si es destruido

Reino Unido dice que Rusia no envía a Ucrania su carro de combate más avanzado por "daño reputacional" si es destruido
NacionalPuente admite que no puede despedir al hermano de Koldo de EMFESA porque solo está investigado y no ha sido condenado

Puente admite que no puede despedir al hermano de Koldo de EMFESA porque solo está investigado y no ha sido condenado