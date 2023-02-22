Electrolux Group has received a Statement of Objections from the French Competition Authority

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The French Competition Authority has issued a Statement of Objections involving various parties within the home appliance sector and where Electrolux France is alleged to have acted in breach of antitrust rules in France between 2009 and 2014.

A Statement of Objections is a formal step in an investigation whereby the investigation services of the French Competition Authority (Autorité de la Concurrence) inform the concerned parties of its preliminary findings (before the case is presented to the judging panel of the French Competition Authority). The Statement of Objections does not prejudge the final outcome of the case.

As previously disclosed in press releases and annual reports, the company became in 2013 the subject of an investigation by the French Competition Authority regarding possible violations of antitrust rules. The Authority has thereafter decided to conduct two separate investigations one of which was completed in December 2018. The Statement of Objections that now has been issued relates to the other investigation.

In the French Competition Authority's Statement of Objections it is alleged that various parties within the home appliance sector have breached the antitrust rules. In particular, Electrolux France is alleged to have breached the antitrust rules by conducting resale price maintenance in the home appliance sector between 2009 and 2014 and by exchanging with other parties competitively sensitive information relating small appliances in France between 2009 and 2014.

The Statement of Objections is currently being carefully analyzed and Electrolux is preparing its defense. Nevertheless, given the alleged infringements and the nature of this investigation, it cannot be ruled out that the outcome could have a material impact on the Group's financial result and cash flow. At this stage it is however not possible to evaluate the extent of such an impact.

This is information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 22-02-202318:15 CET.

