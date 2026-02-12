Enzaro Tech: How distributed batteries could transform Europe’s energy sector

AI-generated illustration of a smart urban energy grid with distributed storage systems. - AI-GENERATED IMAGE. SOURCE: ENZARO TECH

Valencia, 12 de febrero de 2026.

Europe’s energy sector is undergoing one of the most significant structural transitions in its history. Millions of households are installing solar panels, wind turbines are expanding along coastlines, and governments are advancing ambitious decarbonization policies. In principle, these developments represent clear progress - yet the existing infrastructure is struggling to keep pace with the scale and speed of change.

The challenge does not lie in the generation of renewable energy. Instead, it lies in how that energy is stored and distributed.

This is where Enzaro Tech enters the picture. The company Enzaro Tech is not introducing another subsidy-dependent pilot installation, but a market-driven technological solution built from the ground up: a network of residential batteries connected through a unified smart grid.

To understand the significance of this approach, it is necessary to consider the scale of the challenge facing Europe’s energy system.

Europe has set highly ambitious renewable energy targets. France aims to raise the share of renewable sources in its energy mix to 40% by 2030, while the European Union as a whole is required to reach 42.5% by the same date. In 2024, renewable sources accounted for 27.6% of France’s total electricity generation - a national record.

Behind these figures lies a widening structural gap. According to Aurora Energy Research, the cost of curtailing renewable energy generation to maintain grid stability reached €8.9 billion in 2024. At the same time, more than 1,700 gigawatts of renewable energy projects remain stuck in grid-connection queues across Europe - a volume several times greater than current 2030 capacity targets.

The causes of these challenges are structural. Europe’s electricity grids were built decades ago around a centralized model in which energy flows in a single direction - from large power plants to end consumers. Renewable energy fundamentally disrupts this model. Generation is geographically distributed, production levels fluctuate, and full integration requires a new approach to balancing, storing and managing energy resources.

Energy storage is widely recognized as a critical solution. In 2024, 21.9 gigawatt-hours of new battery systems were installed in Europe, bringing total installed capacity to 61.1 gigawatt-hours. At the same time, battery costs have declined sharply over the past decade.

Even at this pace, Europe remains behind its projected requirements. The European Union is expected to need approximately 200 gigawatts of storage capacity by 2030. Centralized storage projects alone are unlikely to meet this demand due to high capital costs, complex permitting procedures and long development timelines.

A different model is therefore required.

Virtual power plants represent one such model. A virtual power plant is not a physical facility, but a digital platform that aggregates distributed energy assets - including residential batteries - into a single coordinated system.

Enzaro Tech is developing a platform based on this distributed architecture. Through its technology and system design Enzaro Tech, compatible residential batteries are connected into a shared smart network. Charging and discharging decisions are coordinated automatically in response to grid conditions and market signals. Each battery operates independently while contributing to the overall stability and capacity of the network.

This bottom-up approach offers structural advantages. Distributed storage reduces transmission losses, improves system resilience and allows capacity to grow incrementally as new participants join.

It also enables households to participate directly in energy infrastructure, reducing electricity costs and generating additional income through intelligent energy management - a model further outlined in the company’s public materials Enzaro Tech.

The energy transition is already underway. The remaining question is how quickly scalable, market-driven storage models can be deployed to bridge the gap between Europe’s renewable ambitions and the realities of its energy infrastructure, a topic regularly addressed by Enzaro Tech in its industry communications Enzaro LinkedIn.