Enzymatica AB: Interim report Q4/2022: A year that laid the foundation for growth

"At the end of the fourth quarter 2022 and the beginning of the first quarter 2023, we have seen that sales are stronger compared with the same period a year ago. Sales to consumers in Sweden are growing and our market share remains strong. Sales to our partners outside Sweden are expected to grow again as our partners' inventories decrease following the return of common colds. A tough 2022 led to improved structures and processes and closer collaboration with our partners. That is why I now look with confidence to 2023. Enzymatica is ready for a comeback", said Claus Egstrand, CEO of Enzymatica.

The full year-end report is available on: www.enzymatica.com/investors/financial-reports

This information is information that Enzymatica is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:30 a.m. CETon February 17, 2023.

Claus Egstrand, Chief Executive Officer, Enzymatica ABPhone: +44 7780 22 8385 | Email: claus.egstrand@enzymatica.com

Stefan Olsson, Communication Manager, Enzymatica ABPhone: +46 708 55 11 85 | Email: stefan.olsson@enzymatica.comEnzymatica AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, please visit www.enzymatica.se. Enzymatica's Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank. Tel: +46 8 463 83 00 Email: certifiedadviser@penser.se.

