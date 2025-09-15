Europe's largest classic and modern classic car market makes history

The photo shows the main entrance to VETERAMA at the Maimarkt grounds in Mannheim-Europe's largest classic car market. A long line of people has formed in front of the entrance. - Veterama GmbH

Ladenburg, September 15, 15 Sep. (News Aktuell) - – Veterama celebrates its 50th anniversary in Mannheim: From October 10 to 12, 2025, the Maimarkt grounds in Mannheim will be transformed into an Eldorado for lovers of classic mobility for the 50th time. What began in 1975 as a small exchange market with around 30 dealers, founded by Winfried A. Seidel and Walter Metz, is now a legendary market spectacle with over 4,000 exhibitors from all over Europe.

The extensive grounds not only include a huge open space of 260,000 m², but also 15,000 m² of hall space where complete vehicles, spare parts, and accessories are presented. A special focus is on the large vehicle marketplace, where over 500 complete vehicles are on offer. The two- and four-wheelers from all eras and price ranges are sure to make every collector's heart beat faster.

In response to customer requests, this year we are offering an early bird ticket, which is valid as a day ticket for Friday, a premium ticket from Friday to Sunday, and day tickets for Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available online, and early birds save time at the entrance.

A new highlight is the Veterama Show Arena. Here, genuine rarities meet legendary models that will make the hearts of all classic and modern classic car fans beat faster. Glamour, history, and goosebumps guaranteed! A few free parking spaces are still available for reservation.

Whether you're a collector, mechanic, or family, there's something for every visitor at Europe's largest classic car market. Tickets are available online at www.veterama.de. Celebrate with us and experience the rustiest hobby in the world live and in color!

