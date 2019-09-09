EW Nutrition, Awarded the 2019 Outstanding Contribution Award for Reducing Antibiotic Resistance in the Layer Industry

Publicado 09/09/2019 12:01:04 CET

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 28-29, the BBS & Excellent Product Award Ceremony for Reducing Antibiotic Resistance for the Layer Industry was held in Guangzhou.

China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs reiterated that, starting from January 1, 2020, China's livestock industry will face the challenge of reducing antibiotic resistance. For layer-breeding enterprises, food safety is the bottom line, and the production of safe eggs without drug residue is the most basic requirement.

The introduction of the new policy is also an opportunity for industrial upgrading. To further discuss the topic, the technical organization of Guangdong's poultry industry invited well-known domestic and international experts and representatives of leading layer enterprises in China, totaling more than 500 people. On this occasion, EW Nutrition received the 2019 Outstanding Contribution Award for reducing antibiotic resistance in the layer industry.

Mr Wang Deshu, EW Nutition's Sales Director for China, was honoured to receive this prestigious award, which reinforces EW Nutrition's vision: mitigating the impact of AMR by providing comprehensive animal nutrition solutions. He took the opportunity to restate his eagerness to cooperate with the government in its endeavour to eliminate the use of AGPs by 31 December 2020.

