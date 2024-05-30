Focus on the delivery experience to drive growth, nShift urges mid-size retailers

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

New nShift guide outlines the digital innovations that will help ambitious businesses stand out and grow fastest

LONDON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deliveries are a make-or-break factor for online shoppers: they rarely buy again from retailers that get deliveries wrong. Growing numbers of up-and-coming, mid-size retailers are focusing on building the best delivery experience to build customer loyalty and accelerate growth.

nShift, the global leader in delivery & experience management, today publishes a new guide, " How mid-size retailers can drive ecommerce success with deliveries". The guide makes the case retailers that send between 10,000 and one million parcels each year – to place delivery management and experience software at the heart of their investment priorities.

The guide shows how investing in delivery & experience management (DMXM) can help retailers strengthen the customer experience, promote growth, make the best use of data, and keep abreast of future innovations.

The best delivery and experience management solution offers mid-size retailers:

Jeroen Terheggen, VP for Mid-Market at nShift said: "The delivery experience is a crucial part of the wider customer journey. What happens after customers click "buy" determines whether they shop again. Many mid-size retailers may think they can economize by managing without a delivery and experience management system, or by building their own. That's a false economy. Our DMXM solutions for mid-market retailers can help them retain customers and grow – with pricing and support that fit around their needs and priorities."

Read the full guide, " Delivery management for ambitious retailers: buy, don't build".

The manner, speed, and experience around dries is a key "moment of truth" for customers. Research has found that 53% of consumers abandoned the purchasing process due to excessively long shipping times1. Out of online shoppers, 85% say that a bad delivery experience would discourage them from buying from the same retailer again2.

