COMUNICADO: Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 SUV Fitted on Audi e-tron in San Francisco

Goodyear ultra-high performing tires are chosen for Audi's first ever electric SUV

Audi revealed its e-tron today, which is the first fully electric SUV to be commercialized by the German car manufacturer. Goodyear has supplied this groundbreaking model with its Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 SUV tires in 265/45R21 SUV size.

The tires fitted to the Audi e-tron meet the German manufacturer's demanding mileage requirements. As electric vehicles operate with higher torque compared to cars with a combustion engine, tire wear is up to 25% higher but thanks to technically advanced construction, the Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 SUV is able to address these challenges.

The Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 SUV is known for its optimized braking and handling performance in all conditions and its Active Braking Technology shortens braking distance by 1.2 meters[1] on both dry and wet roads. Its SUV-Optimized Construction Technology improves handling at higher speeds, improves cornering stiffness and decreases tread wear. These features are combined with a UHP Cool Cushion Layer, a technology that improves handling while reducing rolling resistance.

Last but not least, the tires fitted on the Audi e-tron use Goodyear's SoundComfort Technology, which effectively reduces the interior car noise by half (up to 4dB). A perfect fit for electric vehicles as tire and road noises are the dominant interior sounds in most EVs.

Audi e-tron Audi is officially launching its Audi e-tron today in San Francisco. Manufactured in Brussels, this revolutionary Audi is the first fully electric SUV from the traditional German car maker on the market. Thanks to its three electric motors, the e-tron accelerates from 0-62mph in 4.6 seconds. Depending on the driving style and conditions, the e-tron offers a range of up to 310 miles.

1. Compared to the next best tested competitor. Tested by TUEV SUED Product Service GmbH in October 2017 by order of Goodyear Dunlop. Products tested: Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 SUV, Bridgestone Dueler H/P Sport; Michelin Latitude Sport 3, Pirelli P Zero Rosso. Tire size: 255/50 R19 107Y; Test car: BMW X5; Test locations: Mireval (F), Papenburg (D), Garching (D); Report No.713117618G accessible under https://www.goodyear.eu/content/dam/gydu/page-assets/TUV-SUD-Tire-Test-2017-Report-No-713117618G-Goodyear-Eagle-F1-Asym-3-SUV.pdf

About Goodyear Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 65,000 people and manufactures its products in 48 facilities in 22 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry.

