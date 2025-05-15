Infineon launches communication campaign for the company's 25-year anniversary

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

MUNICH, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of its 25th anniversary, Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX) (OTCQX: IFNNY) is launching a globally integrated campaign to highlight the economic and societal significance of semiconductor technology and of the company as a driver of decarbonization and digitalization. The anniversary campaign's central message is that the products and solutions made by Infineon are important to each and every one of us on a daily basis. The substantive core of the campaign is the emotional testimonial series "Matters to me."

"Our IPO on 13 March 2000 was a courageous step on the way to becoming a leading global technology company. Today we can look back on an unbelievable story of growth," says Andreas Urschitz, Chief Marketing Officer and Member of the Management Board. "Our innovative strength, our quality demands and the will to continuously develop the company are decisive factors in our success. Our products and solutions let us help shape the transition from fossil technologies to climate-neutral technologies and make a better future possible. This is another aspect we want our campaign to emphasize."

"We want our communications work to fundamentally increase awareness and highlight the significance of our semiconductor technologies and of Infineon itself among the general public. Our corporate anniversary is of course an important occasion to do just that," says Florian Martens, Chief Communications Officer. "Our campaign addresses our target groups around the world in an emotional manner. Involving the employees also strengthens the sense of identification with the company."

As part of the central motto "Matters to me," testimonials from customers, employees, end-users and others document the significance which semiconductors from Infineon have for them. This includes technical aspects, but also highly personal insights. Thus for example the manager of a French automobile component supplier shares what she finds important about working together with partners like Infineon to drive the decarbonization of the automotive industry forward.

While the "Matters to me" motto forms a global framework, the campaign also leaves room for topically oriented regional focus areas. Infineon is disseminating the campaign in its 360° brand strategy via all online and offline channels and is integrating the campaign in existing communications planning. Accordingly, previously planned event formats will be conducted as milestones in the anniversary campaign well into the fall. The campaign web page is available at https://www.infineon.com/25years.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The Company had around 58,060 employees worldwide (end of September 2024) and generated revenue of about €15 billion in the 2024 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

Anniversary story hub: https://www.infineon.com/25years

