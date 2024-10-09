Infosys and Microsoft Expand Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Customer Adoption of The Microsoft Cloud and Generati

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

In conjunction with Microsoft, Infosys Cobalt, Topaz, and Aster will aim to enhance customer experiences and drive global adoption of enterprise AI

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced an expansion of its collaboration with Microsoft to help accelerate customer adoption of generative AI and Microsoft Azure, globally. The strategic collaboration is aimed at helping Infosys' and Microsoft's joint customers realize the value of their technology investments and secure transformative outcomes.

Infosys and Microsoft's generative AI collaboration commenced when Infosys became an early adopter of GitHub Copilot, which enabled them to realize significant efficiencies in code modernization and completion. Infosys is a top GitHub Copilot "customer zero" with currently over 18,000 developers who have generated and used more than 7 million lines of code from Copilot. Coupled with its recently launched, an industry-first, GitHub Center of Excellence (CoE), Infosys is uniquely positioned to offer enterprise AI innovation to customers around the world.

In addition, Infosys was chosen as a strategic supplier to support Cloud and AI workloads for Microsoft's enterprise customers. Infosys will infuse Microsoft's generative AI suite of offerings across its Solution IP portfolio to bring unique capabilities to market, helping clients achieve cost-efficiency, scalability, and agility.

In conjunction with Microsoft's technology and its own industry-leading AI and Cloud suite of offerings, Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt, as well as its AI-powered marketing suite Infosys Aster, the collaboration will help enhance customer experiences and drive the global adoption of enterprise AI.

The scope of this expanded collaboration will include:

Financial Services – Infosys' domain expertise with Finacle, alongside Microsoft's advanced capabilities will enable financial institutions to engage, innovate, operate, and transform more efficiently.

– Infosys' domain expertise with Finacle, alongside Microsoft's advanced capabilities will enable financial institutions to engage, innovate, operate, and transform more efficiently. Healthcare – Infosys Helix, a next-gen healthcare payer platform built on Microsoft Azure, uses AI/ML automation to optimize patient outcomes, will provide access to care, and enhance constituent experiences, while streamlining processes and reducing costs.

– Infosys Helix, a next-gen healthcare payer platform built on Microsoft Azure, uses AI/ML automation to optimize patient outcomes, will provide access to care, and enhance constituent experiences, while streamlining processes and reducing costs. Supply Chain – This sector will see optimized processes and increased agility through the combined strengths of TradeEdge and Azure OpenAI service.

– This sector will see optimized processes and increased agility through the combined strengths of TradeEdge and Azure OpenAI service. Telecommunications – Microsoft's generative AI and Infosys Live Operations platforms will deliver enhanced connectivity and customer experiences.

– Microsoft's generative AI and Infosys Live Operations platforms will deliver enhanced connectivity and customer experiences. Infosys Energy Management Solution, coupled with Microsoft's commitment to sustainability, will accelerate the NetZero journey for customers.

Customer service - Infosys Cortex, an AI-driven customer engagement platform, integrates Microsoft GenAI and Copilot to deliver specialized and individualized copilot assistance to every member of a customer service organization.

Many of these solutions will be available on Azure Marketplace, allowing customers to utilize their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC), creating a mutually beneficial market proposition.

As the collaboration grows, both companies are also focusing on sharing best practices for Responsible AI. Infosys is a key partner in The Microsoft Responsible AI Partner Initiative, contributing to the development of ethical AI guidelines through Infosys' Responsible AI (RAI) Office. Skilling efforts are also part of the collaboration, ensuring that the workforce is equipped with the necessary expertise to support these initiatives.

Anand Swaminathan, EVP and Global Industry Leader - Communications, Media and Technology, Infosys, said, "This collaboration addresses various business problems by delivering heightened value to clients through a customer-centric approach, providing scalability, agility, and cost-efficiency across key sectors like Finance, Healthcare, Supply Chain, and Telecommunications. As Infosys and Microsoft embark on this transformative journey together, we are poised to redefine industry standards and empower organizations to thrive in the era of generative AI."

Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer at Microsoft, said, "Our expanded collaboration with Infosys will transform industries, enhance business operations, elevate employee experiences, and deliver new value for customers. Together, we will harness the power of generative AI to deliver innovative solutions, drive AI Adoption and enable unprecedented innovation for customers."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

