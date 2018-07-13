COMUNICADO: Infosys (NYSE: INFY) Announces Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 (2)

Publicado 13/07/2018 14:09:02 CET

Certain statements mentioned in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. These filings are available at http://www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the company unless it is required by law. Infosys Limited and subsidiaries Audited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet as at Dollars in millions except equity share data) June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,411 3,041 Current investments 1,004 982 Trade receivables 2,001 2,016 Unbilled revenue 680 654 Prepayments and other current assets 707 662 Derivative financial instruments 5 2 6,808 7,357

Assets held for sale[(3)] 273 316 Total current assets 7,081 7,673 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,781 1,863 Goodwill 349 339 Intangible assets 54 38 Investment in associate - - Non-current investments 821 883 Deferred income tax assets 190 196 Income tax assets 884 931 Other non-current assets 246 332 Total non-current assets 4,325 4,582 Total assets 11,406 12,255 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade payables 117 107 Derivative financial instruments 20 6 Current income tax liabilities 297 314 Client deposits 27 6 Unearned revenue 340 352 Employee benefit obligations 219 218 Provisions 76 75 Other current liabilities 1,269 1,036 2,365 2,114 Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale[(3)] 50 50 Total current liabilities 2,415 2,164 Non-current liabilities Deferred income tax liabilities 74 82 Employee benefit obligations 6 7 Other non-current liabilities 49 42 Total liabilities 2,544 2,295 Equity Share capital- `5 ($0.16) par value 2,400,000, 13 Jul. (2,400,000,000) - equity shares authorized, issued and outstanding 2,173,336,341 (2,173,312,301), net of 10,790,750 (10,801,956) treasury shares as at June 30, 2018 (March 31, 2018), respectively 190 190 Share premium 253 247 Retained earnings 10,907 11,587 Cash flow hedge reserve 1 - Other reserves 294 244 Capital redemption reserve 9 9 Other components of equity (2,792) (2,317) Total equity attributable to equity holders of the company 8,862 9,960 Non-controlling interests - - Total equity 8,862 9,960 Total liabilities and equity 11,406 12,255

Infosys Limited and subsidiaries

Audited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the (Dollars in millions except equity share and per equity share data)

(CONTINUA)