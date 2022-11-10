Invitation to news conference: Kamux Corporation publishes its Interim Report for January-September on November 18, 2022

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation Press release 10.11.2022 at 12:00

Kamux Corporation will publish its Interim Report for January-September 2022 on Friday, November 18, 2022 at approximately 9:00 EET. The report will be available at www.kamux.com after publishing.

News conference for investors, analysts and media will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Sanomatalo, Flik Studio Eliel, 1st floor, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki at 11:00 EET in English, and at 12:00 noon EET in Finnish. CEO Juha Kalliokoski and CFO Marko Lehtonen will present the Interim Report.

The conference can be followed as a live webcast at enlace (in English at 11.00 EET) and enlace (in Finnish at 12.00 EET).

Pre-registration for the on-site news conference is requested. Registrations by November 16, 2022 by email to ir@kamux.fi.

Participation by conference call:

You can access the teleconference by registering on the link below. After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. enlace

The conference in English will start at 11.00 EET and in Finnish at 12.00 noon EET. If you wish to ask a question, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue

For further information, please contact:Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Communications & IR, tel. +358 50 5576765

Kamux CorporationCommunications

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold over 400,000 used cars, 68,429 of which were sold in 2021. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 937.4 million in 2021. In 2021, Kamux's average number of employees was 848 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

View original content: enlace