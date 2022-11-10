Krombacher debuts at Iceland Airwaves, closing its successful international festival season 2022

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Krombach / Germany, November 10th, 10 Nov. (News Aktuell) - .- The Iceland Airwaves festival is a special highlight in any event calendar. For more than two decades, music buffs from across the world have come to Reykjavík, to celebrate music and art. And this year, the festival’s line-up featured a new beer main act: Krombacher.

For the first time, the German premium beer brand has been a partner of the world’s most northernly music festival. With its crisp, natural taste Krombacher certainly matches the nature and spirit of Iceland, the famous land of ice and fire.

On the first weekend in November, Iceland’s capital came alive with performances of more than 80 artists, from emerging local talents to forward-thinking international acts. In various venues across downtown Reykjavík, - including an art museum, tiny record stores and a church -, people enjoyed live music shows from all genres and well-cooled Krombacher.

“We are proud to be a partner of Iceland Airwaves this year,” said Dagmar Broska, Sales Director Krombacher International. “The festival offers visitors a unique music experience, and we are happy to add the unique Krombacher taste experience to it.”

With its premiere at sold-out Iceland Airwaves, Krombacher has closed a successful international festival season 2022. In its home country, the German No. 1 beer brand, among others, was present at the legendary metal festival Wacken Open Air (W:O:A) in August this year. In France, Krombacher had a brilliant appearance at the V and B Fest' this summer.

Press contact

Krombacher Brauerei Bernhard Schadeberg GmbH & Co KG

Peter Lemm, Company Spokesperson

Hagener Strasse 261

57223 Kreuztal-Krombach

Mail: press@krombacher.com

Tel.: + 49 (0) 2732 880 813

Website: www.krombacher.com

Twitter: @krombacher