MainStreaming Joins Euro Stack Initiative to Champion European Tech Innovation and Digital Sovereignty

MILAN, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreaming, the award-winning and innovative Edge Video Delivery Network, proudly announces its participation in the Euro Stack initiative, reinforcing its commitment to supporting Europe's technological innovation and digital sovereignty. As a key player in the EU's content delivery ecosystem, MainStreaming has also formally signed the Euro Stack Open Letter to the European Commission, advocating for a stronger, independent digital infrastructure in Europe.

Euro Stack is a collective of European technology companies and organizations working together to ensure that Europe's digital future is built on open, competitive, and sovereign foundations. By fostering collaboration between cloud, platform, and service providers across the continent, Euro Stack aims to create a robust ecosystem that empowers European businesses and protects the continent's strategic autonomy in the digital space.

As a European company with a solid market presence across the EU, MainStreaming has long believed in the importance of reclaiming control over digital infrastructure to ensure resilience, competitiveness, and security. The company supports the view that Europe must nurture its own technology champions, reduce dependency on external providers, and build a collaborative ecosystem that drives innovation while safeguarding the continent's digital assets.

"Joining Euro Stack is a natural step for MainStreaming, as we share the initiative's mission to build a sovereign and collaborative European digital ecosystem," said Antonio Corrado, Founder & Chairman of MainStreaming. "Our intelligent media delivery solutions already empower broadcasters, telcos, and enterprises within Europe, and we believe that through collective action, we can accelerate innovation and secure Europe's digital future."

With its Intelligent Media Delivery Platform, MainStreaming enables broadcasters, OTTs, and network operators to stream video content efficiently while ensuring full control over data and delivery infrastructure. This aligns with Euro Stack's principles of openness, interoperability, and competitiveness: key pillars for reducing dependency on non-European solutions and fostering digital autonomy.

By signing the Euro Stack Open Letter addressed to the European Commission, MainStreaming joins over 200 leading European tech organizations in calling for policies and frameworks that support European digital players. The letter emphasizes the need for the EU to encourage innovation through fair competition, open standards, and strategic investments in European technologies.

Euro Stack's initiative resonates with a growing movement across Europe to develop an independent tech stack that can compete globally while upholding European values such as data privacy, user rights, and market fairness. Through this alliance, MainStreaming aims to contribute its expertise in video delivery infrastructure to build a more resilient, high-performance European digital ecosystem.

"We believe that Europe has the talent, the innovation, and the determination to lead in the next era of digital transformation," added Corrado. "But this requires commitment from both the private and public sectors to invest in sovereign technologies and collaborate for the good of the continent's digital future."

For more information about Euro Stack and its mission, visit euro-stack.eu. For further details about Antonio Corrado's position towards Europe's digital sovereignty, read his full article.

About MainStreaming

MainStreaming is an Intelligent Media Delivery Company that empowers enterprises, media, and gaming companies to ensure the best Quality of Experience to their audience, providing scalability and full control over the video distribution process.

Its solution improves network efficiency, delivers exceptional reliability, enhances Quality of Service, and provides a tangible financial and environmental ROI.

MainStreaming Contact:Sara Mariottipress@mainstreaming.tvPhone: +39 02 868 969Email: press@mainstreaming.tvWebsite: www.mainstreaming.com

