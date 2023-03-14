Mycronic receives order for a Prexision 8 Evo and an FPS 6100

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for a Prexision 8 Evo and an FPS 6100 from an existing customer in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 25-28 million. Delivery of the Prexision 8 Evo is planned for the fourth quarter of 2023, while the FPS 6100 is delivered during the second quarter of 2023.

Prexision 8 Evo meets the market's requirements regarding complex patterns for display photomasks. FPS 6100 is a mask writer producing photomasks for various application areas, including electronic packaging, touch-screens and MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems).

"This order for a Prexision 8 Evo points to the display industry's continued need for photomask capacity. The FPS 6100, which is a used demo system, supports a wide range of applications requiring less critical photomasks", says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic's Pattern Generators division provides mask writers for display manufacturing and production of semiconductors.

The information in this press release was published on March 14, 2023, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

