National Bank of Greece joins Komgo to expand international trade finance capabilities

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

GENEVA, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Bank of Greece (NBG) has joined Komgo's global trade finance network, marking a strategic milestone in the bank's international expansion. The partnership connects NBG to a leading multi-bank digital platform trusted by corporates and financial institutions worldwide, enabling the bank to extend its trade finance capabilities beyond Greece and deepen its engagement with international clients.

Benefits for NBG from this collaboration

As part of its strategic vision to expand its international activities, National Bank of Greece has partnered with Komgo, a leading global digital network for trade and working-capital finance. The collaboration connects NBG to an international ecosystem of corporates and financial institutions, enabling international access for Greek corporates, while creating new origination channels across key trade corridors and client segments beyond domestic market. By leveraging Komgo's global network and advanced technology, National Bank of Greece is now positioned to originate new opportunities, strengthen its footprint in international markets and create value for its corporate clients, contributing to a more integrated and digital trade ecosystem across the region.

Management perspectives

"Partnering with Komgo is fully aligned with our international ambition. It gives NBG immediate connectivity to a global network of trade participants, stronger origination in cross-border flows, and deeper engagement with international clients. As we grow our international franchise, this collaboration positions NBG as a gateway to global trade and a trusted partner for both Greek and international clients operating across borders," said Harry C. Vovos, Assistant General Manager, Corporate and Investment Banking at NBG.

"We are delighted to welcome National Bank of Greece to the Komgo network. NBG is a cornerstone of the Greek financial ecosystem, and their decision to join is a strong signal of the accelerating digitalisation of trade finance in the region," said Baptiste Audren, Chief Revenue Officer at Komgo.

About National Bank of Greece

National Bank of Greece is one of the country's leading financial institutions, with over 185 years of history supporting the development of the Greek economy. The Bank provides a wide range of financial services across retail, corporate and investment banking, while continuously investing in digital innovation to enhance the experience of its customers. With a strong domestic presence and growing international footprint, NBG supports businesses in achieving their growth and international expansion ambitions.

The full announcement is available on the Komgo newsroom.

Press Contactsanne-sophie.pinson@komgo.io christille.danset@komgo.io

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