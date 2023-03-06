Publicado 06/03/2023 14:13
- Comunicado -

New market update: March 2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime has published a new market update. The report is available at www.concordiamaritime.com. In addition to commentary from CEO Erik Lewenhaput, it also contains data and statistics regarding both tanker rates, ship values and the development of the global product tanker fleet, as well as data about the demand for oil and development of inventory levels.

For more information, please contact:

Erik LewenhauptCEO, Concordia Maritime AB+46 704-855 188erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-market-update-march-2023-301763293.html

