Permira Credit acquires a majority holding in Quant AB

STOCKHOLM, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quant AB (publ) ("Quant") is pleased to announce that Permira Credit has today acquired a majority shareholding in Quant from Nordic Capital, as contemplated in the notice of written procedure dated 24 March 2022 in respect of Quant's up to EUR 120,000,000 Senior Secured Floating Rate Bonds with ISIN: SE0010663260.

Following today's completion of the sale, Permira Credit is Quant's new majority shareholder, and Nordic Capital will remain as a minority shareholder.

Stockholm, 16 June 2022

Quant AB (publ)

Quant AB (publ) is a global leader in industrial maintenance. For over 30 years, we have been realizing the full potential of maintenance for our customers. From embedding superior safety practices and building a true maintenance culture, to optimizing maintenance cost and improving plant performance, our people make the difference. We are passionate about maintenance and proud of ensuring that we achieve our customers' goals in the most professional way. The group operates internationally in close to 20 countries world-wide, employing more than 2,500 people. The parent company is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

This information is information that Quant is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13:45 CEST on 16 June 2022.

