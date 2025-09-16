PLAN-B NET ZERO honoured with the Future Award at Europe’s largest AI festival

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Berlin, 16 de septiembre de 2025 (News Aktuell). – PLAN-B NET ZERO was honoured with the prestigious Future Award in front of 8,500 attendees at Europe’s largest AI festival, the Big Bang Festival. The award jury of the German Institute for Sustainability & Economics recognised the company’s visionary contribution to transforming the energy market and accelerating the energy transition through the integration of artificial intelligence, big data, and renewable energy.

The independent jury was particularly impressed by PLAN-B NET ZERO’s ability to combine green energy with artificial intelligence, community-driven approaches, and innovative business models. The concept of transforming traditional electricity customers into active community members—who contribute to sustainable consumption through gamification, CO₂ tracking, and shared challenges—proved especially convincing.

“This honour is a powerful signal and a validation of our mission to make energy not only CO2-free, but also smart, data-driven, and a shared experience,” said Bradley Mundt, founder and CEO of PLAN-B NET ZERO. “We are showing that the energy transition is not only an ecological necessity, but also an attractive business model for the future. Our thanks go to the jury and to our entire team, whose passion and innovative strength are making this vision a reality.”

The presentation of the Future Award at the Big Bang AI Festival underscores the growing importance of GreenTech and AI companies for the sustainable transformation of economy and society. The festival is regarded as one of Europe’s most important platforms for thought leaders, investors, and innovators.

About PLAN-B NET ZERO

PLAN-B NET ZERO is a GreenTech startup headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. Founded in April 2023 by Bradley Mundt, the company’s mission is to drive significant CO2 reduction. PLAN-B NET ZERO provides sustainable, integrated energy solutions for both industrial and private customers, covering all strategic segments of the green energy value chain: direct sales, planning and construction of renewable energy facilities, plant operations, as well as its own energy supply and trading company.

