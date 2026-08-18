Polarise secures further debt financing to expand its European AI cloud platform

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Düsseldorf, 18. August 2026 (News Aktuell). Polarise Holding GmbH (“Polarise”), a European provider of sovereign AI cloud solutions, has secured a debt financing partnership with SWI Stoneweg Icona Group (“SWI Group”) to accelerate the expansion of its European AI cloud platform. The financing of up to a high double-digit million-euro amount strengthens Polarise’s funding base for the continued execution of its growth strategy. As part of the new financing structure, Polarise and SWI Group have agreed to transition the previously announced majority equity investment agreement into a debt financing arrangement.

Michel Boutouil, CEO of Polarise, said: “Our growth strategy is aimed at building Europe’s AI infrastructure of the future – with sustainable, highly efficient AI Factories and sovereign AI compute for businesses. We are executing this strategy with significant momentum and strong partners.

Polarise develops and operates AI data centres – so-called AI Factories – in Germany and across Europe. The company deploys on a modular “AI Pod” concept, which enables AI infrastructure to be integrated into existing buildings – faster and with lower resource requirements than traditional greenfield construction. Polarise is an NVIDIA Cloud Partner and NVIDIA Cloud Service Provider.

Polarise provides access to sovereign AI compute through its own sites in Oslo and Munich as well as through its proprietary cloud platform for GPU- and AI-as-a-Service. Further AI Factories are planned, including in Amberg, Bavaria, with an initial capacity of 65 MW and scalability to 120 MW.

The new facility enhances Polarise’s capital structure and provides additional flexibility to scale its platform in line with growing enterprise demand for sovereign AI compute in Europe. In parallel, Polarise continues to evaluate additional strategic and financial partnerships with international investment firms to further accelerate platform expansion.

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About Polarise Holding GmbH

Founded in Germany, Polarise (www.polarise.eu) is a leading European AI Neo Cloud delivering high-performance computing (HPC) at scale through a combination of purpose-built AI data centres, advanced software capabilities and deep operational expertise.

As one of Europe’s NVIDIA Cloud Partner and NVIDIA Cloud Service Provider, Polarise enables enterprise and sovereign customers to deploy mission-critical AI workloads with high performance, security and reliability across the continent.

Contact:

Marc Gazivoda, Chief Marketing Officer

press@polarise.eu