Ramada by Wyndham Invites Guests to Sample the World through New Brand-Inspired Red Wine Offering

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramada by Wyndham is one of the world's most recognised hotel brands, with over 850 locations in more than 60 countries. Whether travellers are venturing to the edge of the earth, or simply to the edge of town, Ramada invites them to 'Say Hello to Red', a colour that has come to symbolise the brand's warm and welcoming approach to hospitality. To bring to life the brand's global presence and signature colour, Ramada has teamed up with wine expert, author and prolific blogger, Jamie Goode, to craft a special red wine list which offers guests a taste of some of the many exciting destinations where Ramada hotels can be found.

Jamie Goode is an internationally renowned, writer and wine expert. He holds a PhD in plant biology and is the founder of wineanorak.com [http://www.wineanorak.com/], one of the most comprehensive wine resources on the web. Building on his expertise and passion for wine, Jamie has carefully curated an exclusive red wine list for Ramada, combining grapes from some of the world's most renowned wine regions with lesser-known yet distinctive tastes.

Jamie Goode commented: "Ramada was the ideal hotel brand for me to partner with on this project because my passion for wine and Ramada's passion for hospitality were perfectly matched. The brand's intercontinental presence in some of world's most well-known destinations, as well as in locales less travelled, provided lots of inspiration in creating a truly unique and exciting red wine tasting experience. It is my hope that hotel guests and visitors alike are encouraged by my selection of wines to sample something new and different."

Ramada by Wyndham is part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the hospitality powerhouse with more than 9,000 hotels across more than 80 countries.

The Ramada Red Wine List launches today at a selection of hotels:

-- UK: Ramada Telford Ironbridge, Ramada Hotel and Suites Coventry, Ramada Hounslow Heathrow East and Ramada London North M1 -- Italy: Ramada Plaza Milano and Ramada Naples -- Turkey: Ramada Tekirdag, Ramada Usak and Ramada Plaza Istanbul City Center -- UAE: Ramada Jumeirah and Ramada Plaza Jumeirah Beach -- Ramada Plaza Palm Grove Juhu Beach (India), Ramada Plaza Bucharest Convention Center (Romania), Ramada Resort Dar Es Salaam (Tanzania) and Ramada Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (The Netherlands)

